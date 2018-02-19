Dozens Displaced by Fire at Lodi Motel

LODI — Officials say 38 people were displaced early Monday after flames swept through the Star Motel in Lodi.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. at the historic building on Main Street. It began on the second floor, spread to the third before reaching the roof.

No injuries were reported.

Lodi only has around a dozen firefighters, so some outside agencies were called in to help.

Lodi’s interim fire chief Gene Stoddard said eight people staying at the motel were there through general relief housing.

Many of the residents are “one step away from homelessness,” Stoddard said.

Ernest Pierce, who lived in the building, says he didn’t hear any smoke alarms when the fire broke out. He added many of the residents had to wake each other up.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.