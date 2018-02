Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let your geek flag fly at the World of Wonders Science Museum’s Geekology event on Saturday, February 24th, from 10am-4pm. With a variety of exciting activities, enthusiasts of all ages and stripes will find a scratch for that nerdy itch as they geek out at the WOW!

More info:

Geekology

Saturday

10am-4pm

World of Wonders Science Museum

(209) 368-0969

WowScienceMuseum.org