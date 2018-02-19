Missing Ride-Hailing Driver’s Last Call was to 911, Family Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Police in Los Angeles are asking for help in the search for a 29-year-old Uber and Lyft driver who was last seen on Feb. 11. Joshua Thiede’s family says his last call was to 911 on Feb. 12.

Thiede was last seen near the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles and was driving a 2014 black Nissan Altima with the license plate number of 7CSD450.

Janet Thiede, who described herself as the missing man’s mother, told KTLA her son had been in the L.A. area since college and was driving for Uber and Lyft to supplement his income while working on creating his own line of organic shoes

“It is not like Josh to lose contact with his family and friends,” Janet Thiede said on Facebook.

She said she was able to see that her son had called 911 around 2:30 p.m. on Monday because the phone was on a shared family plan. But the call was a hang up, and there was no communication with the operator.

Yokeena Jamar, a friend of Joshua's, said loved ones believe he disappeared while driving for Lyft.

“His last trip for Uber was last Thursday. His last trip for Lyft was for 15 minutes on Sunday; that’s why we’re concerned,” she said.

The company has not been much involved in the search process, however, a cause of consternation for those desperately searching for him.

“We respect their process, but at the same time this is something unorthodox,” Jamar told KTLA.

His mother Janet said Joshua's key fob shows he last left his apartment on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 11.

The 29-year-old is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He has brown hair and blue eyes.