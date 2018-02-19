Roseville Boy with Autism Surprised by Army-Themed Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Soldiers in uniform are on their bellies, opening fire from a front yard in Roseville -- but they're just Nerf darts.

They were at that home Sunday morning for a very specific reason. You could call it Operation: Riley's Birthday Surprise.

Six members of the U.S. Army stepped up to make Riley's ninth birthday one he'll never forget.

"He asked for live army guys for his birthday because he idolizes the army and cops," his mom Jessica Upchurch said.

Riley has autism and ADHD, and his mom knew this surprise would make his day.

"It's really special to see that the community comes together and that they're willing to help him live a dream that he probably will never be able to live," she said.

And what Upchurch didn't know was that it would make Staff Sergeant Nicolas Busse's day, too.

"It was really good to come out and express our gratitude to the children and people that support us," Busse said.