STOCKTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near a major Stockton intersection.

Just after 11 a.m., Stockton officers discovered a 28-year-old shooting victim in the area of North Filbert and East Fremont streets.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Homicide detectives do not have a motive. There is no information about a suspect or suspects.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing investigation.