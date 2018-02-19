Suspect in Sunrise Boulevard Auto Body Shop Burglary Arrested

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Officers arrested a burglary suspect after he tripped an alarm system in a Citrus Heights auto body shop.

The Citrus Heights Police Department reports Aaron Padilla, 27, was caught on surveillance video going through cars in the auto body shop on Sunrise Boulevard near Old Auburn Road. He fled after officers arrived and found him picking through the trunk of one of the cars.

Police set up a perimeter and found Padilla hiding at an apartment complex down the street. The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest as well as violating his probation.