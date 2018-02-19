Watch Two Moviegoers Try the ‘Tall Man’ Trick to Sneak into ‘Black Panther’

CARSON, Ca. — Two “Black Panther” fans got creative over the weekend in their quest to see the movie for half the price.

Twitter user Pillsbury posted video of the whole debacle.

He and a friend in a “tall man disguise” got in line for tickets hoping to get a two-for-one deal.

Others in line were pretty entertained — but the cashier? Not so much.

Watch below:

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

“Black Panther” brought in an estimated $201.8 million for its three-day debut in North America this weekend. That’s the fifth biggest opening of all time.