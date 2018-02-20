BecuzICare11 Raises Money to Send Kids to See ‘Black Panther’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leah Nelson has been working hard making her famous bracelets to help local children.

The BecuzICare11 founder and her family want to send Oak Park children who are less fortunate to see "Black Panther" at Century DOCO theater in downtown Sacramento. Leah made black bracelets for every kid to wear during the 7 p.m. movie on Wednesday.

Even Forest Whitaker, who plays Zuri in the movie, retweeted their call to action.

Please donate to our “Black Panther” movie night with the kids from City of Refuge Sacramento at https://t.co/qLDc39CRTH pic.twitter.com/S3aIRNGyG8 — becuzIcare11 (@becuzIcare11) February 16, 2018

The Nelson family has teamed up with City of Refuge Sacramento for the campaign.

As of Tuesday night, their GoFundMe page had already reached a little more than half of their goal of $1,000.