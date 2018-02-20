Clam Chowder Cook-Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Midgley's Public House promises to be an exciting, culinary experience serving a true mix of California cuisine, paired with spirits and fine wine. You can come for a casual drink in the bar and enjoy our happy hour 7 days a week, plan a special occasion with a reservation in our dining room, or enjoy our sprawling patio nestled in the newly renovated Brickwalk. Check our weekly $10 weekday lunch special and $30 3 course specials announced on our Facebook page weekly.

More info:

Midgley's Public House

296 Lincoln Center, Stockton

(209) 474-7700

MidgleysPublicHouse.com

Facebook: @MidgleysPublicHouse