SACRAMENTO -- "Ugly" is how the current snow and rain season is shaping up, according to a Department of Water Resources official.

The assessment was made at a State Water Resources Control Board meeting on Tuesday.

The board also discussed the reintroduction of water use regulations that expired when the drought was declared over last spring.

The big precipitation months in California are December, January and February. Right now, the state is on track to have the driest three month precipitation period in recorded history.