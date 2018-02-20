Fergie Explains National Anthem Performance

Fergie is sorry that some people didn’t love her rendition of the National Anthem.

The singer released a statement Monday after the uproar over her performance at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game.

According to People, the Black Eyed Peas star said she’s “been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA.”

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone,” she said. “I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

The singer was dragged on social media for her version of the “Star Spangled Banner,” even by those who acknowledged that it can be an incredibly difficult song to sing.

Some theorized that with her sultry rendition, Fergie was attempting to emulate an iconic All-Star national anthem that was better received.

In 1983, R&B singer Marvin Gaye also performed a very different version of the National Anthem at that year’s NBA All-Star Game and it’s gone down in history as possibly the only sexy rendition of the song ever to be televised.