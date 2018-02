Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello from the California Central Valley Archery Academy! We specialize in teaching Olympic Style archery to both adults and children as well as providing equipment and consultations to anyone who is interested. Come visit us the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds Building 5!

More info:

Archery Academy

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

Hours of operation:

MWF: 3pm-8pm

TTH: 4pm-8pm

Sat: Closed

Sun: 10am-6pm

(209) 351-4660

CCVAAinfo@gmail.com