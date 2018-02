LAND PARK — Police have shut down streets and evacuated neighbors after finding a possible military explosive in a Land Park home.

Investigators examined the “older military explosive” discovered at the 12th Street home near Cavanaugh Way and found it was a dummy grenade.

A relative found the object while cleaning the residence.

3800 block of 12th Street: SPD examining an item found in a residence believed to be an older military explosive, discovered after cleaning a relative's residence. Precautionary evacuations in the area and the nearby streets are shut down. Please stay out of the area. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/DAQb0KU80u — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 21, 2018

