Pedro is out in Vacaville hanging out with Paul Stanley from KISS. Stanley will pay tribute to 200 local veterans and active military at a private luncheon at his new Rock & Brews Restaurant. The event will kick off with a Color Guard presentation of the flag, followed by a ribbon cutting, a private luncheon, and a check presentation to Operation: Care and Comfort.
Paul Stanley of KISS Honors 200 Veterans and Active Military Members
