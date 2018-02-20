Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Paul Stanley of KISS Honors 200 Veterans and Active Military Members

Posted 11:07 AM, February 20, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06AM, February 20, 2018

Pedro is out in Vacaville hanging out with Paul Stanley from KISS.  Stanley will pay tribute to 200 local veterans and active military at a private luncheon at his new Rock & Brews Restaurant. The event will kick off with a Color Guard presentation of the flag, followed by a ribbon cutting, a private luncheon, and a check presentation to Operation: Care and Comfort.