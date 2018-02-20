Rep. Schiff: President Trump is Ignoring Russian Meddling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, made clear his feelings about President Trump just before his appearance at the Sacramento Press Club Tuesday morning.

"This president is a uniquely destructive force. He is, I think, very much a danger to our democracy," Schiff told FOX40.

The president has targeted Schiff in his role as the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

As Russian interference with the 2016 election has come to light, Schiff says the president has ignored the problem, instead focusing on denying questions of his own collusion.

"He says it like a mantra designed to ward off evil spirits," Schiff said. "I don't know what is motivating this president, whether it is a simple matter of him viewing the Russian interference that was designed to help him as undermining his legitimacy, or whether there's more to it. Whether he is in desperate fear of what Mueller may find, what we may find in our committee."

But Schiff said figuring out what happened in the 2016 election is only part of the work. He said the Russian vote meddling machine will be at work in 2018 and 2020 too and voters must be prepared to see their social media accounts used against them to sow disinformation and chaos.

"We need a much healthier degree of cynicism, frankly, about what we read online. I also think there's a responsibility here of the social media companies to ferret out when you have mechanized interference, when you have foreign propaganda efforts," Schiff said.