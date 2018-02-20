Woodland Teen Gets Dream Car with the Help of Make-A-Wish Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation made a Woodland area teen’s dream come true on Tuesday.

The non-profit teamed with Les Schwab Tire Center of Woodland to soup up a 2003 Acura C-11 for the 17-year-old.

“I got the last year of it, a 2003,” said Jonas Brait. “I’m pretty excited about that.”

“Jonas’s reaction when we unveiled the car was priceless,” said Les Schwab store manager Nathan Wright.

The wish was granted and the car was unveiled at the Les Schwab Tire Center in front of Brait’s family, friends and Make-A-Wish representatives and supporters.

“It was so exciting to see his face,” said President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Jennifer Stolo. “He has been through quite a lot.”

Brait, who suffers from a heart condition, is one of more than 300 local kids and teens with life-threatening illnesses that receive wishes from the local Make-A-Wish chapter.