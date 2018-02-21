Please enable Javascript to watch this video

El Dorado Hills Fire Chief Dave Roberts is in the kitchen giving Martina a preview of his (hopefully) contest-winning chili he will be presenting at the Battle of the Badges Cook-Off.

Outreach Specialist at New Morning Youth & Family Services Laurie Heyman has the details on how this event will benefit the only shelter for runaway, homeless and abandoned youth in El Dorado County.

Join New Morning as we host our 1st Annual Battle of the Badges - 911 Cook-Off! Watch as First Responders battle it out to become the "Top Culinarian in EDC"! Taste test over 20 delectable soups, stews or chili. Enjoy live music from our local talent pool and beer and wine from our local distillerys and vineyards. We will also have local vendors.

This is a one of a kind event in our county joining Police, Fire, Army, Navy, CHP...so don't miss it!

Tickets are $20, 13 - 18 $10 AND

Under 12 and under is FREE!

Sat, February 24, 2018 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM PST