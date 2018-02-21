Bay Area Hiker Missing in Yosemite

YOSEMITE — National park officials are searching for a missing hiker last seen Feb. 17 near the Hetch Hetchy Valley entrance in Yosemite.

Alan Chow, a Bay Area-native, had a permit to backpack in the area, officials said, and was reported missing by coworkers.

Park officials encourage those with information on the man’s whereabouts to call or text 888-653-0009 or submit a tip to park services at nps.gov/isb.

Park officials confirm the man was hiking alone and at this point, they do not suspect foul play.