Inside the Dark Web: How to Protect Yourself

There’s a place where everyone’s identity is concealed, every message encrypted. It’s dangerous and unregulated.

“Just about every type of crime imaginable potentially exists, and has been seen on the dark web,” Detective Sean Smith said.

Smith and fellow Detective Matt Deaux work in the Hi-Tech Crimes Unit of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Their job- hunting cybercriminals, who hide in the dark web. From a secure computer, the detectives showed just some of the illegal items up for sale on the dark web. They found web pages with guns, drugs, and stolen credit cards, many asking for payment in Bitcoin.

“ID theft, and financial-related crimes related to identity theft, are definitely a huge, huge problem in the greater Sacramento region,” Smith said.

On the dark web, a stolen credit card can go for around $15.

“It will have the card number, expiration dates, all geolocated to a specific area, the Sacramento area—you can do that,” Deaux told FOX40.

A social security number, birth date, and full name of someone with a low credit score can sell for up to $80. And because the dark web is anonymous, it’s nearly impossible to find the criminals who are selling these items.

“The way we normally catch the user is the end user,” Deaux explained. “We’re going to be catching the guy who is out using the credit cards in the Sacramento area. Because of the way the dark web is set up, it’s designed to be anonymous. So to actually track someone through it is very very difficult.”

But not everyone who uses the dark web uses it for illegal activity.

“I found a fascination with what’s behind the veil of internet services,” said a man, who didn’t want his identity revealed.

He scours the dark web, looking for information on how investigators catch cyber criminals. But he says the dark web has a good side too.

“There are great benefits, like people in different countries who don’t have freedom of speech,” he said. “They can go on and connect with their families, or connect with other people.”

But here’s the lesson for most of us: Detectives Deaux and Smith say, you might never go on the dark web, but your information could be for sale there.

They recommend protecting yourself, and your identity. Monitor your accounts, check your credit reports regularly, and use strong passwords. Easy steps to follow, to keep your personal information out of the wrong hands.