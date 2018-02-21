New Stockton Gym Aims to Unite, Uplift Community

STOCKTON — A new gym in Stockton promises more than just a healthier body.

Lord’s Gym on Hammer Lane is hoping to shape the city into a better community and for the gym’s founder, Joey Stillman, it’s not about the shots one misses, it’s about the effort and passion put into the game.

“We really want them to get a feeling of unity,” said Stillman. “Where we are better together than we are apart.”

The gym has everything from ellipticals to weights to basketball, but employees say the gym also offers a sense of community.

“Whatever you got going on, you come here, you just feel uplifted,” said Gym Manager Shane Blue. “So I always try to make sure the staff is smiling so we always change their mood just based off of that.”

A monthly pass costs $20 for adults.

The gym is free for local teens.

Jordan Peoples, a 17-year-old volunteer at the gym, dedicates his time because of the facility’s atmosphere.

“[I] wanted to volunteer because, I don’t know, just to come here,” said Peoples. “It’s like a great place to be.”

Blue said People’s has been thriving while volunteering at the gym.

“Since day one [Peoples] always been coachable,” said Blue. “We’ve been able to tell him something and he’s always been able to actually listen.”

The gym goes beyond fitness — organizers say the facility will have classes for members of all ages.

“This may be an empty space right now but organizers say they’re hoping to transform it into a computer room so that kids and adults will have the tools they need in order to find a better future,” said Stillman. “But also building a core value system in adults and with kids.”

The gym is a source of light in a neighborhood that often gets a bad reputation.

“We really wanted to target an area that had its greatest need,” Stillman said.

The gym’s grand opening is slated for Thursday.