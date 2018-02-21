Northern California Remembers Billy Graham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- To Billy Graham, the world was his pulpit.

He preached to anyone in world history, an evangelist who touched tens of millions, called by some "the Protestant Pope."

His ministry began to grow in the 1940's, holding one of his first crusades in Modesto in 1948.

It was in Modesto that he forged friendships with three other ministers. They prayed together and came up with what came to be known as "The Modesto Manifesto," the moral pillars that guided Graham and the other men through the next 50 years.

Around the world, crowds began filling stadiums. Graham visited sacramSacramento time, twice in the 80's and once in 1995, When record crowds flocked to see the famous minister at what was then ARCO Arena.

Graham became a confidant of presidents, helping them through problems. He led prayer at seven inaugurations.

At Bayside Church in Granite Bay, pastors reflected on the impact Reverend Graham had on their lives.

"His legacy will live on forever," spokesman Robi Quick said. "I even believe it will transcend to the generations to come. They're gonna hear what he did and who he was."

While Graham's 99 years on Earth have come to an end, his legacy lives on.