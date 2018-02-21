Placerville Student Arrested for Bringing Weapon, Ammunition on School Grounds

PLACERVILLE — A student in El Dorado County was found with an airsoft gun and multiple rounds of live ammunition, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office was contacted Wednesday by a staff member at Pleasant Valley Middle School in Placerville regarding a student with a weapon. That staff member then contacted authorities and detained the student until officers arrived.

The sheriff’s office said there appeared to be no immediate threat to students on the campus.

When deputies arrived, they found the student with an airsoft gun in his backpack and live ammunition in his pockets.

The student did not make threats toward the school or students and did not have access to any firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

The student was later arrested and booked into juvenile hall.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the student because of his age.