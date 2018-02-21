Sacramento to Formally Announce NBA All-Star Bid Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento city and regional leaders will join representatives from the Sacramento Kings at a Thursday morning news conference at the Golden 1 Center, to formally announce a bid for Sacramento to host the NBA All-Star game in 2022 or 2023.

A significant hurdle to overcome is the dearth of hotel rooms for an All-Star game. According to Visit Sacramento, there are currently 1,300 hotel rooms downtown, 2,000 within three miles and 16,000 in the region.

Hundreds more rooms are going to be built in the next few years, but the city will need thousands more for an NBA All-Star game. The All-Star game hosted by Los Angeles this month was expected to fill about 27,000 hotel rooms, according to research firm, Micronomics.

To make up for the possible shortfall in Sacramento, city leaders are floating some creative ideas.

"Bringing in boats that people could hang out on," explained Council Member Angelique Ashby at Tuesday night's city council meeting. "Cruise ships as hotel rooms to add to our capacity. I think those are great ideas. I think there are a lot of creative things like Airbnb beds that could be used to help with our hotel room count."

"This is a signature opportunity," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg of the All-Star bid. "It's going to highlight our city. It's going highlight our region. And I think we've got a real good chance to get it."

Scheduled to make remarks at Thursday's official announcement at the Golden 1 Center grand entrance are Steinberg, Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, Kings general manager Vlade Divac, Greater Sacramento president and CEO Barry Broome and Visit Sacramento CEO and President Mike Testa.