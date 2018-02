Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- The southbound lanes of Bradshaw Road at Vintage Park Drive are closed due to an accident involving a semi truck and a pickup truck.

A semi truck traveling in the area overturned and spilled gravel onto the roadways; it also knocked down a power line.

At this time, it is not known if the drivers suffered any injuries and the cause of the accident is also unknown.

It is not known when these lanes will reopen.