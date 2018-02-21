Students, Parents on Edge after Rumored Shooting Threat at NP3 Charter School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "Since 9-11, I don't think I've had to deal with anything that's been this traumatic," explained Executive Director at Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep schools Tom Rutten.

Students and parents are also on edge one week after the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school due to a gun threat on campus.

"We're having a society where we're having shootings at different schools and it's frightening the children," Ronald Nichols, grandparent of NP3 student, said.

Those fears sparked rumors at NP3 Middle School in Natomas of a planned shooting there on Wednesday.

School officials say a student was recently expelled for bringing a knife to school and they say classmates started to believe that student threatened to come back with a gun.

"There was never a gun involved in anything. There was never a threat of a shooting taking place. So, you know, the rumor mill-- some people like drama and last Wednesday's events in Florida made that even worse," Rutten said.

On Tuesday, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn assured the public they are following up on every tip they receive about shooting threats at area high schools.

Police also say none of the reports have been credible.

Administrators say social media is a big part of the problem.

"You know the old days of the telephone game where kids can say things and then it would spread one to another, social media has just made that so easy," Rutten explained.

Nichols believes the solution might be face-to-face communication.

"You know, community outreach. The schools could also have something in the auditoriums where they could have parents come and discuss these fears and discuss what could put parents at ease," Nichols suggested.

In turn, the school director says parents need to help put their kids at ease too.

"Comfort your kids. Right now, our kids need to know that people care about them and that they're taken care of and that they're safe. And so rather than create the fear, help us make sure your kids feel comfortable," Rutten said.