Suspect in Fairfield Homicide a “Known Bully,” Friend of Victim Says

FAIRFIELD -- A Benicia man's body was found Wednesday morning in a parking lot near Downtown Fairfield and police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Fairfield police say the 28-year-old man's death was not a random act and that the suspect and victim were familiar with each other.

Police received initial reports of a man down around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Empire Street in Fairfield.

Hours into the investigation, crime scene technicians were on scene gathering evidence as the man's body remained on the pavement.

The man's body was found just a block away from downtown and within walking distance of the police department.

The area is known to be frequented by the homeless.

"It hurts," said friend of the victim, Daniel Griffin. "He never came back and they heard screams and I guess he was beat, or stabbed or something."

Griffin said many in the surrounding area believe they know who hurt the 28-year-old man.

"Everyone pretty much thinks or knows who did it," said Griffin. "They're looking for him. He's a known bully. He bullies people. He got into it with a couple of other people at the library [and] was threatening them."

Police are investigating and say the community does not have reason to be worried.

"I don't think there's any reason for the community to be worried," said Lt. Greg Hurlbut with the Fairfield Police Department. "There are a number of officers and detectives out in the field right now looking for a possible lead on the case."

Law enforcement released a photo of the suspect in the homicide. Those with information on the man's whereabouts are encouraged to contact police.