Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Tonight on FOX40: Inside the Dark Web

Posted 12:00 AM, February 21, 2018, by , Updated at 04:45PM, February 21, 2018

It’s a thriving platform for criminals, and it’s not that hard to access. FOX40 breaks down how the dark web works, what kind of crimes are happening there, and how law enforcement is working to catch criminals who use it.