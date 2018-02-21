Woman Destroys Her Gun in Wake of Florida School Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A Connecticut woman says she destroyed her gun because she did not want to be associated with gun culture after the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Amanda Meyer told WTIC hunting is a right of passage for her.

"It's a birthright. You just do it from the time you're born," said Meyer.

She uses a compound bow to hunt on her 77-acre property given Connecticut's limitations.

“Connecticut is really small and you never know what you’re going to hit if you shoot a gun here," said Meyer.

She ditched her hunting rifle after the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School and took aim at something else.

In a viral video posted on her Facebook page, Meyer took her Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun and destroyed by sawing it in her angle grinder. She said the gun has the capability of blowing a hole the size of a baseball in a deer.

“Really, the only purpose of that type of gun is to shoot other humans. Similarly to the AR which is not powerful enough to go hunting with, it’s also meant for shooting humans," said Meyer.

She took her gun to the New Haven Police Department where officers discarded it safely.