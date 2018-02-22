Adopt a Pet: Pilot

Brindle hottie who is ready to get the party started!

Adventurous boy who wants to go hiking, camping, you name it, this guy is up for it!

If adding some excitement and laughter to your life is a good thing....then Pilot is your man!

He enjoys walks, zoomies in the yard, and any adventure you want to take him on!

Pilot is the life of the party, and if there isn’t a party he’s ready to make one happen

If you are interested in agility training, you NEED to check Pilot out! He's a great size, he's some hops and he's super smart... he's ready to learn if you're ready to teach

Smart and curious, he'll thrive in a home that provides mental stimulation and enrichment as much as exercise

Pilot loves toys and can spend time on his own playing... puzzle toys and food dispensers would be great for this A+ student

This guy is so much fun! He’s ready for an active and fun loving family who appreciates his joy for life and wants to share that with him! Visit Pilot’s webpage http://saccountydogs.com/2017/12/28/pilot/ for more photos and more.