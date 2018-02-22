Authorities Investigating Shooting in East Sacramento Near Mercy General Hospital

EAST SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating a shooting near Mercy General Hospital in East Sacramento.

Around 12 p.m. Thursday, officers picked up a knife-wielding suspect near Elvas Avenue and transported him to Mercy General for a mental health evaluation.

Shooting investigation 39th st/H st: no one was injured**, suspect in custody & this is an isolated incident* media to stage for PIOs at 38/H-West side,PIOs on scene #sacpd pic.twitter.com/TBluIk4PrS — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 22, 2018

Authorities say the suspect got control over an officer’s gun and fired it an unknown amount of times.

Witnesses near the scene say they heard up to three gunshots.

An off-duty firefighter saw the altercation between the officer and suspect and helped wrestle the gun away.

The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Info for parents picking up students from Sacred Heart-this area is secure but still an active investigation : there is no access off of H st, please pick up your kids at scheduled time,Use J St Entrance (Sacred Heart will also send out this info) #sacpd pic.twitter.com/3RYqyvWF38 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 22, 2018

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.