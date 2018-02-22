Authorities Investigating Shooting in East Sacramento Near Mercy General Hospital

EAST SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating a shooting near Mercy General Hospital in East Sacramento.
Around 12 p.m. Thursday, officers picked up a knife-wielding suspect near Elvas Avenue and transported him to Mercy General for a mental health evaluation.
Authorities say the suspect got control over an officer’s gun and fired it an unknown amount of times.
Witnesses near the scene say they heard up to three gunshots.
An off-duty firefighter saw the altercation between the officer and suspect and helped wrestle the gun away.
The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.
