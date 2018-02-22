Celebrate National Margarita Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Margarita’s Village is a Sacramento-based family restaurant, with a purpose to highlight the genuine, simple, and flavorful dishes that Mexico has to offer. From their Tlacoyos to their “Sandia Mia” watermelon margarita, Margarita’s Village strives to show its best work in every aspect of preparation and service. With an open mind and an appetite, Margarita’s Village is sure to impress any diner looking for fresh food and excellent service.

More info:

Margarita's Village

524 12th Street

(916) 441-3600

Facebook: @MargaritasVillage

Instagram: @MargaritasVillage