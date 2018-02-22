Friends, Family Hold Vigil Months after Unsolved Killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTELOPE -- "What is done in the dark will always come to light."

It's a saying the McCauley kids grew up with and one they now cling to for comfort six months into their search for the gunman who took a part of their heart.

"I still remember falling on the ground and screaming at the top of my lungs and just being in utter disbelief and shock, you know, having to look at my brother in a casket," said Tara Porter.

For her, the shock of learning what happened to her brother Terry McCauley II has yet to subside.

Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies say someone forced their way into his home on Painter Way last August and shot him in the head.

His five year old daughter was home at the time, but was left unharmed.

"He was a gentle giant, you know, just very humble and very loving," said Porter.

Aside from being loving and approachable, this youngest of four and father of four was a staunch protector.

"We got some death threats when we were in seventh grade and my brother and I were scared to go to school. And when Terry found out about this... he would show up at my classroom before I'd get out he'd be there to walk me to my next one," friend Brian Rutledge said.

After all that, Terry's nickname got to be "the bodyguard."

Many still can't understand how their protector became a target.

Those who gathered in Antelope to remember McCauley Thursday hope their candles will light the way to new answers about a situation that to this point has brought only pain.

"It's been tough. It's not the same. He's like a big teddy bear and he's truly missed," said friend Joleen McCollum.

Prayerful that the answers they seek are close for their friend, their cousin, their brother, they can focus on the light ahead instead of the darkness a criminal left behind.

If you know anything that can help solve this case you can call the tip line for the Sacramento County Sheriff's department at 916-847-TIPS that's 916-847-8477.