Help Support Gary Gelfand

In support of FOX40 reporter Gary Gelfand, FOX40 is teaming up with BloodSource and Be The Match on Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25 to host the ‘FOX40 Thanks for Giving Blood & Marrow Drive’ at Marketplace at Birdcage. Gary was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and is currently undergoing treatment. Gelfand has beaten this same diagnosis eight years ago and he is bravely undertaking this battle again. As Gary awaits a bone marrow transplant, he has asked FOX40 to host this blood drive and grow our blood and marrow donor community to save the lives of the thousands of patients needing transplants like him.

More info:

FOX40 'Thanks for Giving Blood & Marrow Drive' in support of Gary Gelfand

Friday - Sunday

Marketplace at Birdcage

6177 Sunrise Blvd.

Citrus Heights

(866) 822-5663

BloodSource.org

To join the marrow registry in support of Gary, please visit BeTheMatch.org and use referral code: GaryFOX40