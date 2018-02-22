Kings, City Formally Unveil Bid for NBA All-Star Game

SACRAMENTO — From autonomous cars to a waterfront festival along the Sacramento River, to enjoying chart-topping artists at a temporary amphitheater, the Kings and the City of Sacramento formally introduced their bid to host an NBA All-Star game.

They are hoping to bring the event to the River City in either 2022 or 2023.

“We’re going to make this like no other experience. It’s not going to be just a game, it’s going to be a celebration, and it’s going to be driven by technology,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he sees the bid as not only a chance to showcase Sacramento but to boost its economy.

Numbers released from this year’s NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles show an economic impact of $116 million. Officials in Sacramento hope to bring that type of money here.

“The economic impact will certainly be important, but every chance we get to raise the profile of our region and our community is an opportunity we have to take,” Greater Sacramento Economic Council CEO Barry Broome said.

The group says the bid blends cultural experiences, farm-to-fork cuisine and, of course, the latest and greatest in tech.

Excited to introduce SASCHA as part of our #NBAAllStar bid! pic.twitter.com/7qJp2E2B4u — Vivek Ranadivé (@Vivek) February 22, 2018

But as it stands now, the city doesn’t have nearly enough hotel rooms for an event the size of this. The NBA has even said it’s a problem.

One remedy the region is proposing is pulling together resources from Davis and Rocklin, along with having guests stay on luxury cruise ships on the river. There are also several hotels in the works, both downtown and the outskirts.

“We’ve got a few years to build. We’ve got a few years to prepare, and again, if you look at the development calendar there is more on the books coming in Sacramento,” Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa said. “So, by the time this game gets here the city will be even more to celebrate.”

City officials will deliver their bid to the NBA on Friday, which will apparently involve some type of virtual reality component. The Golden State Warriors, with a new area planned in San Francisco, is also expected to make a bid for 2022 or 2023.