Police Search for Convicted Child Molester with Sacramento Ties

SACRAMENTO — Police in Sacramento say to be on the lookout for a convicted child molester with ties to the Sacramento area.

Anthony Walter Velasquez, 55, was charged in January 2015 with child molestation. He served time behind bars for those crimes, and was spotted later in 2015 in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Sacramento Police say Velasquez has two felony warrants out for his arrest — one for child molestation and one for failing to register as a sex offender.

Velasquez is described as a Hispanic male, 55 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Velasquez has ties to the North Sacramento area as well as coastal communities along the Oregon border.

Anyone with information about where Velasquez may be is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.