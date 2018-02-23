Golden Eagle Rescued after Getting Stuck in Train Engine

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A golden eagle was rescued Feb. 14 after it was found trapped in a train’s engine plow.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported Friday that workers were unloading cargo from a Union Pacific train traveling from Stockton to Utah when a maintenance worker spotted the golden eagle pinned between the plow and the engine.

A crew spent more than an hour taking apart the plow until they were able to free the golden eagle.

CDFW says that the train probably hit the bird while traveling along the tracks. They can’t be certain how long it was trapped.

Wardens Brad Mello and Justin Cisneros safely captured the golden eagle. It only had a few abrasions and was in shock.

It is being cared for at Tri County Wildlife Care and should be released into the wild soon, according to CDFW.