Investigators Arrest Suspect in 1990s Placer County Cold Case

PLACER COUNTY — Investigators have found and arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in the late 1990s in Placer County.

New and existing evidence stemming from the cold case led officers to arrest Jeffrey Eugene Brown on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The 49-year-old Gridley resident was charged on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault and continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, whom he once lived with.

Placer County investigators were able to speak with the victim, who provided them with more information about the multiple sex crimes.

Brown is being held at the Placer County Jail. His bail has been set at $2.5 million.