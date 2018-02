SACRAMENTO — Three suspects connected to an August 2017 homicide were arrested Thursday.

Sacramento police arrested 27-year-old Antwan Lands, 20-year-old Amontie Woltham and 19-year-old Quieson Murphy after five people were shot Aug. 27 at Meadowview Park.

Ernie Cadena, 49, later died at an area hospital.

The police department has not reported the details surrounding the suspects’ involvement in the shooting.