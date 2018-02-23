Police Investigate after Student Writes Essay from White Supremacist’s Perspective

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- A Tracy student wrote a controversial essay on racism that prompted an investigation by law enforcement.

The academic decathlon student was preparing for an upcoming debate and was given an open-ended writing prompt. The Director of Student Services at Tracy Unified School District, Troy Brown, said the students had "to write opposing viewpoints to a topic."

The opposing viewpoints the student chose to write about delved deep into racism. In the peer review process, other students told him the way he wrote one side from a white supremacist's perspective was striking a bad nerve for such a sensitive subject.

“Because of the racial slurs and things, kind of the whole narrative to it,” Brown said.

A few quotes from that paper included, “Negros have been both inferior to other races and incapable of civilization," "We must cleanse the West from these inadequate leeches,” and “The (N-word) strives to destroy all that is sacred to humanity.”

"Our first concern is the rhetoric that was in the writing,” Brown told FOX40.

After the student's peers reviewed his papers and said the one side was offensive, he deleted it and instead wrote two opposing sides about net neutrality. But it was too late, the original document had already been saved and tweeted.

The rhetoric was shared among classmates and eventually posted to Twitter by a young woman named Azariah.

"An anti-black, white supremacist manifesto was sent to several students, including my cousin," she posted.

Law enforcement launched an investigation after the Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered it.

“We were notified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who is monitoring Twitter feeds, apparently,” said Tracy Police Lt. Tony Sheneman.

Sheneman said Tracy Police detectives interviewed the student Friday and determined there was no threat to students.

That was clear to them once they read the other opposing viewpoint he wrote.

“That racism has been a part of his life since the day he was born," Sheneman told FOX40.

The other paper included statements such as, “The youth of our nation are being contaminated by the filth that racism holds,” “I greatly urge you all to stand up against the prejudice shown” and “Fight against this despicable bigotry."

“The young gentleman that wrote this is not Caucasian,” Sheneman said.

But Azariah said that makes no difference. She said he obviously felt comfortable using racial slurs and then tried to brush them off and there are far better ways to write about racism without making black students feel unsafe. She believes both the student and the school need to be held accountable.

TUSD said they need to address the situation with their student body, but they would not comment on whether or not disciplinary action would be taken.