Police Say Masked Stranger Chased Golden West Elementary Student

MANTECA — The Manteca Police Department reports a female student was chased by a stranger in a ski mask Friday in Manteca.

The Golden West Elementary School student told officers an adult grabbed her shoulder around 3 p.m. before she ran away.

The person who grabbed her ran after her for around half a mile until she got to West Alameda Street.

The student got away uninjured.

Police say the person was tall and wearing a black ski mask and black clothing. They also had blue or green eyes. The student did not know if the person was a male or female.

The police department has asked that anyone with information about the incident call 209-456-8101 and refer to case number 2018-07416.