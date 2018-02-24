One of Two Foresthill Fire Stations Closes Its Doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORESTHILL -- At one of two Foresthill Fire Department stations a flag came down Saturday night, possibly for the last time.

"Our response time is usually pretty good, but now it's going to be bad. We're going to lose our paramedics and our ambulance," Karen Hunt told FOX40.

Hunt was keeping warm as snow flurries fell in the foothill town of Foresthill. She was worried about what might happen the next time there's a fire emergency.

"I voted no on the tax because we have enough tax. I didn't want anymore taxes," said Foresthill resident Jim Helling.

This July, voters in Foresthill said "no" to a ballot measure that would have cost $180 per year, per parcel of land. Without that money, Fire Chief Kirk Kushen said he couldn't pay firefighters enough to stay on the job. Because too many have left for higher paying departments in the Valley and the Bay Area, Kushen said Station 88 had to close.

"The people that originally volunteered to be a fire department, they volunteered because of this. They wanted to protect their home," Helling said, pointing to his heart. "And now all the sudden they want money? Well, that's down the hill. This is little Foresthill. Little money, little town, little Foresthill."

"I did my research, I did my homework," Hunt said. "I voted for it in the long run and I was disappointed that it didn't pass."

Response times to the neighborhood will be about 5 minutes longer.

Now three firefighters, not four, will be covering the town. They'll be working out of the remaining open fire station. When there's a major emergency, they'll need to rely more heavily on the neighboring fire departments, where resources may also be stretched thin.