One Person Injured after Car Falls from Downtown Sacramento Parking Garage

SACRAMENTO — A person has been hospitalized after a car fell from the second story of a parking garage in downtown Sacramento Saturday night.

Just before 7:40 p.m., witnesses gathered around a car on the sidewalk on 9th Street near L Street. The vehicle had fallen on a bus stop. Above the scene part of a brick wall had been taken out after the car drove through it.

Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department reports a witness told police the car fell from the second story of the building.

One person involved in the incident was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police have not said how the car ended up driving through the wall of the garage.