Police Rescue Mother, Infant in Human Trafficking Operation

STOCKTON — Several law enforcement agencies teamed up Friday night to rescue a mother and her infant during a large human trafficking operation.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reports a Stockton hotel helped police in saving the victims as well as arresting 21 suspects.

Five people were charged on suspicion of pimping or pandering, according to the sheriff’s office. Other suspects were charged on suspicion of such things as prostitution, child endangerment, narcotics violations and outstanding warrants.