Police Search for Suspects in String of Stanislaus County Convenience Store Robberies

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A string of armed robberies in Stanislaus County has police asking for the public's help finding the suspects.

Police couldn’t confirm whether the three recent robberies were connected but a Circle K in Oakdale has been targeted twice since Valentine’s Day, the latter one occurring Friday night.

A little before 10 p.m., officers responded to the convenience store on West F Street in Oakdale. Surveillance photographs show two men armed with handguns holding up the clerk before taking off from the store.

Police describe one man as 6 feet tall, wearing a gray sweatshirt pulled over to cover his face and white gloves. Oakdale police say the other suspect is about 6 foot 2 and wore all black. The two men used a black backpack with a yellow design.

The same Circle K was hit by armed robbers a little after midnight on Valentine’s Day.

Police say two men in their 20s came into the store, both wearing black hoodies and white pants, and one wearing a bandanna resembling a skull mask.

After the two took money from the cash register, they took off. One of the suspects wore a black backpack with a yellow emblem, similar to the one used on Friday.

Oakdale police did not return FOX40's call to confirm if the two robberies may be connected.

Around 2 a.m. Valentine's Day, about an hour and a half after police responded to the Circle K, two men matching the description from that robbery held up a clerk at gunpoint at the AM-PM on North Golden State Boulevard in Turlock before taking off with cash.

An officer with the Turlock Police Department could not confirm if the robberies were related but did say all departments in the county compare notes to see if armed robberies can be connected.

The amount stolen in all three robberies was not disclosed.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Turlock or Oakdale police departments or Crime Stoppers.