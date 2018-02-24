Stockton Police Find Shooting Victim in Walgreens Parking Lot

STOCKTON — A shooting victim was hospitalized Saturday after he was found in the parking lot of a Stockton Walgreens.

Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department reports around 6:30 p.m. officers discovered the unidentified victim in the parking lot on West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive.

He is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police say the victim was shot in the area of Antoine Court and Don Avenue, a mile away from where he was found by officers. It is not known how he ended up in the Walgreens parking lot.

Silva could not provide details regarding the suspect or suspects involved.

