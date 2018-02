STOCKTON — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Stockton.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Stockton Police Department reports a car hit a pedestrian near South Airport Way and East Hazelton Avenue.

They have asked the public to stay away from the area while they investigate.

SPD is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian fatal hit and run in the area of Airport Way and Hazelton Avenue. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CY7YzBxUCF — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) February 25, 2018

The police department did not provide any additional details regarding the incident.

