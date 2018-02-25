Burglar Uses Dump Truck to Take ATM From SoCal Bank, Leads Police on Freeway Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARTESIA -- An individual suspected of using a dump truck to take an ATM from an Artesia bank led officers on a pursuit on the 105 Freeway early Sunday, FOX40 sister station KTLA reported

Deputies as of 10:30 a.m. were still searching for the suspected burglar, who is believed to be on foot after driving down an embankment off the 105 and ending up near Plaza Mexico in Lynwood, according to a law enforcement source.

Officers for some time lost sight of the truck after the driver went down into the embankment, the source said, but dispatchers were able to use the ATM's tracker to trace the machine. When deputies found the truck, which crashed into multiple cars near Plaza Mexico, the suspect had already fled, the source said.

Crews recovered the ATM, which belonged to a Chase bank, Sunday morning.

Deputies from the agency's Cerritos, Lakewood and Century stations were involved in the search, Lt. Michael Thomas said.

Authorities provided no further information.