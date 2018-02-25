Divers Unable to Find Good Samaritan who Fell from I-5 into Deep Water Channel

STOCKTON — A dive team searched for a person who fell from Interstate 5 into Deep Water Channel Saturday after they tried to help a driver whose car had stopped on the highway.

Before 11:10 p.m., the Stockton CHP reports a 20-year-old was driving southbound on I-5 when another car swerved into his lane. He swerved out of the way, losing control of his car and spinning around on the roadway. His Honda stopped near the center median and he was unable to move it.

Two people got out of their car to help the man, who was standing on the center median.

A 35-year-old woman then crashed her Chevrolet into the Honda. As a result, one of the cars hit both good Samaritans.

One of the good Samaritans was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Stockton CHP believes the other may have been thrown over the freeway bridge railing as a result of the impact and fell into Deep Water Channel below.

Divers were unable to find the good Samaritan.

The Honda and Chevrolet drivers suffered minor and moderate injuries in the crash.

Neither drugs nor alcohol was involved in the car crash.

The identities of the parties involved have not been disclosed by the CHP.