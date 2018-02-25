Man Arrested for Riding Horse While Drunk Along Freeway in Long Beach

Authorities arrested a man on a DUI charge Saturday after he was spotted riding a horse on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach, according to KTLA.

Luis Alfredo Perez rode a white Arabian horse on the eastbound 91 Freeway from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

A 911 caller reported the sight shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. Perez turned 29 that day, CHP records show.

Officers stopped Perez after he exited the 91 at Downey Avenue and rode across the Bellflower city limits, the agency said. He had a blood-alcohol level more than double the legal limit, a screening showed.

Perez was booked into jail at 3 a.m. for “DUI on a horse,” according to CHP’s report.

His bail was set at $10,000.

The animal, named Guera, was unharmed and released to Perez’s mother, who came to the scene immediately.

“Just when you think you’ve seen and heard it all…you haven’t!” Officer Jeremy Tolen said.

The CHP tweeted later that officers do chuckle at some of the more interesting calls, but they do not horse around with DUI.