Man Hit by Train While Trying to Get Away from Robbery Suspect

STOCKTON — A man was hit by a train in Stockton Sunday as he tried to run from an armed suspect.

Just before 3 p.m., a suspect robbed a man before pulling out a handgun and threatening to shoot him, according to the Stockton Police Department.

When the victim ran, the armed suspect chased after him. As the victim tried to cross the train tracks on Lincoln Street, just north of Worth Street, he was hit by a train and killed.

Police say the 25-year-old suspect is a black man who stands at 6 feet tall and is 150 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

Detectives have not released the name of the victim.